Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,433,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,780,000 after buying an additional 5,345,388 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter worth about $575,383,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,943,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,230,000 after buying an additional 3,165,381 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 24,394.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,906,700,000 after buying an additional 2,255,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,933,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,023,534,000 after buying an additional 1,993,084 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ICE. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 1.2%

ICE stock opened at $174.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.02. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.62, for a total value of $280,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,796 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,293.52. The trade was a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,672.19. This trade represents a 13.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,892. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

