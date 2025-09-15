Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in August

Credit Agricole SA (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 42,800 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the August 15th total of 93,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 283,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Credit Agricole Trading Down 0.4%

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $9.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.25. Credit Agricole has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Credit Agricole alerts:

Credit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Credit Agricole had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 27.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Credit Agricole from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Credit Agricole

About Credit Agricole

(Get Free Report)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services in France and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking Regional Banks; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Asset Gathering; Large Customers; and Specialised Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.