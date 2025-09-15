Intercontinental Exchange Inc. $ICE Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida

Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida trimmed its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 4,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.51, for a total transaction of $506,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,672.19. This represents a 13.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Duriya M. Farooqui sold 2,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.34, for a total transaction of $363,100.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,083.66. The trade was a 12.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,730 shares of company stock worth $42,171,892 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $174.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $180.62 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a one year low of $142.29 and a one year high of $189.35.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

