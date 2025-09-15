Critical Survey: Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV)

Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) and Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Telecom Italia and Grupo Televisa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telecom Italia 0 2 1 3 3.17 Grupo Televisa 0 3 2 0 2.40

Grupo Televisa has a consensus target price of $4.70, indicating a potential upside of 63.42%. Given Grupo Televisa’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grupo Televisa is more favorable than Telecom Italia.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telecom Italia $15.88 billion N/A -$660.08 million N/A N/A Grupo Televisa $60.29 billion 0.03 -$453.78 million ($0.75) -3.83

This table compares Telecom Italia and Grupo Televisa”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Grupo Televisa has higher revenue and earnings than Telecom Italia.

Volatility and Risk

Telecom Italia has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grupo Televisa has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its stock price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telecom Italia and Grupo Televisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telecom Italia N/A N/A N/A Grupo Televisa -13.56% -6.95% -3.20%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of Grupo Televisa shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Grupo Televisa beats Telecom Italia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers. The company also manages and develops a portfolio of regulated and unregulated wholesale services for fixed-line and mobile telecommunications operators; and development, engineering, construction, and operation of network infrastructures, information technology (IT), and systems and properties. Telecom Italia S.p.A. was incorporated in 1908 and is based in Milan, Italy.

About Grupo Televisa

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network. The Sky segment offers direct-to-home broadcast satellite pay television services comprising program, installation, and equipment rental services to subscribers in Mexico, Central America, and the Dominican Republic; and national advertising sales. The Other Businesses segment is involved in the sports and show business promotion, soccer, publishing and publishing distribution, and gaming, as well as provides transmission concessions and facilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

