USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) & First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ) Head to Head Comparison

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) and First NBC Bank (OTCMKTS:FNBCQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.3% of USCB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.5% of USCB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of First NBC Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares USCB Financial and First NBC Bank”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $143.97 million 2.42 $24.67 million $1.47 11.82 First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

USCB Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First NBC Bank.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and First NBC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 19.51% 13.39% 1.13% First NBC Bank N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for USCB Financial and First NBC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 0 2 1 3.33 First NBC Bank 0 0 0 0 0.00

USCB Financial currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.62%. Given USCB Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe USCB Financial is more favorable than First NBC Bank.

Summary

USCB Financial beats First NBC Bank on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, such as small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About First NBC Bank

First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for First NBC Bank that provides a range of financial services for businesses, institutions, and individuals. The company's deposit products include savings deposits, money market accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises construction, commercial and consumer real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company also offers trust services, credit cards, and wire transfers. As of August 15, 2016, it operated 39 full service banking offices in New Orleans metropolitan area, Mississippi Gulf Coast, and the Florida panhandle. First NBC Bank Holding Company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana. On May 11, 2017, First NBC Bank Holding Company filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana. First NBC Bank Holding Company operates as a subsidiary of First NMTC 2, LLC.

