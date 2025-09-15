Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Expands By 87.5%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance

CLVSF stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. CellaVision AB has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28.

Get CellaVision AB (publ) alerts:

About CellaVision AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CellaVision AB (publ) develops and sells instruments, software, and reagents for blood and body fluids analysis in Sweden and internationally. The company provides CellaVision DM1200 and CellaVision DM9600, designs to automate and simplify the process of performing blood and body fluid differentials; CellaVision DC-1, an analyzer to enable low-volume hematology labs to implement CellaVisions digital methodology for performing blood cell; and DIFF-Line that automates and digitizes the process of analyzing peripheral blood smears.

Receive News & Ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CellaVision AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.