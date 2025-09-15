Short Interest in CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF) Expands By 87.5%

CellaVision AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLVSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
CellaVision AB (publ) Stock Performance
CLVSF stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. CellaVision AB has a 52 week low of $19.28 and a 52 week high of $19.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.28.
About CellaVision AB (publ)
