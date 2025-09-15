Head-To-Head Comparison: Allied Gold (AAUC) vs. The Competition

Allied Gold (NYSE:AAUC – Get Free Report) is one of 53 public companies in the “MINING – GOLD” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Allied Gold to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gold and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gold -13.41% 30.88% 9.23% Allied Gold Competitors 19.25% 14.00% 9.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Allied Gold and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gold 0 1 0 0 2.00 Allied Gold Competitors 386 2194 2624 133 2.47

Insider & Institutional Ownership

As a group, “MINING – GOLD” companies have a potential downside of 7.01%. Given Allied Gold’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Allied Gold has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

44.6% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of shares of all “MINING – GOLD” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allied Gold and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gold $958.09 million -$115.63 million -24.27 Allied Gold Competitors $2.91 billion $491.91 million -28.79

Allied Gold’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allied Gold. Allied Gold is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allied Gold peers beat Allied Gold on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Allied Gold Company Profile

Allied Gold Corporation is a gold producer. It operates a portfolio of producing assets and development projects located principally in Cote d’Ivoire, Mali and Ethiopia. Allied Gold Corporation is based in Canada.

