S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Down 12.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) traded down 12.9% on Monday after Peel Hunt lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 30 to GBX 25. Peel Hunt currently has a hold rating on the stock. S4 Capital traded as low as GBX 19.32 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 19.72 ($0.27). 17,883,148 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 665% from the average session volume of 2,337,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.65 ($0.31).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on S4 Capital from GBX 55 to GBX 45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 35.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SFOR

S4 Capital Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £124.74 million, a PE ratio of -43.15, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 26.39.

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported GBX 0.20 EPS for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that S4 Capital plc will post 6.6098807 EPS for the current year.

About S4 Capital

(Get Free Report)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.