The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hain Celestial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $1.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $134.74 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 31,521 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 67,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $2.00 to $1.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Featured Stories

