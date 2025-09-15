QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives $182.82 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $182.8182.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $161.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $174.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

In other news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total transaction of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total value of $522,814.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,254,635.64. This trade represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,626 shares of company stock worth $1,948,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $526,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,717 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,349 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

