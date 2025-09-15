Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $561,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,807.72. This trade represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of HON opened at $211.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.42%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

