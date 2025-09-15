iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF $STIP Shares Acquired by Holcombe Financial Inc.

Holcombe Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 8.2% of Holcombe Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Holcombe Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STIP. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 946,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,901,000 after purchasing an additional 506,435 shares during the period. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 904,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,566,000 after buying an additional 470,472 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 994,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 340,117 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,924,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,507,000 after purchasing an additional 276,740 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of STIP opened at $103.48 on Monday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $103.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.12 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

