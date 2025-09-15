Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Optiva Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKNEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,700 shares, a growth of 70.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Optiva Stock Performance

RKNEF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.43. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011. Optiva has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Optiva Company Profile

Optiva Inc provides cloud-native monetization and business support systems products to communication service providers (CSP) in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Caribbean, Asia, and the Pacific Rim. The company’s cloud-native real-time converged charging and billing platform delivers a software platform, such as real-time charging, rating, billing, product catalog, policy management, and customer care for any digital services of a CSP.

