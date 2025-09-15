Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Decreases By 40.1%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 307,800 shares, a decrease of 40.1% from the August 15th total of 514,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.0 days.

The Sage Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 379,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,750. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24.

About The Sage Group

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

