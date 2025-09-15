Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Rises By 100.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

SBM Offshore Stock Performance

SBFFY remained flat at $25.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.97. SBM Offshore has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

SBM Offshore Company Profile

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg floaters, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

