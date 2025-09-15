Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $72.17, but opened at $75.31. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Atlanticus shares last traded at $77.19, with a volume of 11,215 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlanticus

In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $124,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,811,529.88. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $701,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,735 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 93,234 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 205.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Atlanticus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Trading Up 8.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $393.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.87 million. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 24.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Corporation will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanticus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a $0.4766 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

