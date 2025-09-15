International Business Machines Corporation $IBM Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,695 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.5% in the second quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 34.3% in the second quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 6,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,567,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 41.6% in the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $253.46 on Monday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $296.16. The company has a market cap of $235.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $257.59 and a 200-day moving average of $256.96.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

