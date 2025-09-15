Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 267,700 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Revival Gold Price Performance
Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,263. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
Revival Gold Company Profile
