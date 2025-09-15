Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Revival Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 267,700 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the August 15th total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Revival Gold Price Performance

Shares of RVLGF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 68,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,263. Revival Gold has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.