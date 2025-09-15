Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 400 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gallacher Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 8,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,543 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 1,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP opened at $214.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.46 and its 200 day moving average is $225.79. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company has a market capitalization of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $238.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.21.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

