Cultivar Capital Inc. Invests $315,000 in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. GE Vernova comprises about 0.2% of Cultivar Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $614,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 147,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $625.99 on Monday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.01 and a twelve month high of $677.29. The company has a market capitalization of $170.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $469.09.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

GEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $474.00 to $697.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $580.04.

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

