Gradient Investments LLC Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $35,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $305.49 on Monday. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $218.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.57.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (down from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,160,270. The trade was a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.49, for a total transaction of $281,221.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,165.67. This trade represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,341 shares of company stock worth $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.