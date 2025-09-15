Rise Advisors LLC Acquires 572 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 237.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $223.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $217.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.49. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $137.64 and a 52-week high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $3.55. The company had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.72 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 123.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total transaction of $44,589.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. The trade was a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,220.76. This trade represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,679,844 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.44.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

