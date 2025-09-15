Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO Shares Sold by Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.1% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 24,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.93.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.