Deere & Company $DE Shares Acquired by Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC

Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRA Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.2% in the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hickory Point Bank & Trust now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $471.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $127.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $497.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.39. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $386.42 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.

DE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Melius raised shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $619.00 to $602.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $520.87.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

