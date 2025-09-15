The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 0.7% of Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.9% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 6,650.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 10,129 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $911,711.29. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 39,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,251.54. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Walter W. Bettinger sold 173,876 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total value of $17,185,903.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 590,734 shares in the company, valued at $58,388,148.56. The trade was a 22.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,214 shares of company stock worth $29,022,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5%

SCHW opened at $93.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12 month low of $61.81 and a 12 month high of $99.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.87. The stock has a market cap of $169.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.