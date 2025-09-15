Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $255.41 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.05.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

