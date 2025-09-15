Head to Head Review: Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) & Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Free Report) and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its share price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -259.17% Ironwood Pharmaceuticals -2.25% -2.46% 2.19%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.92 million ($0.65) -0.68 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals $351.41 million 0.61 $880,000.00 ($0.05) -26.20

This table compares Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Reviva Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Reviva Pharmaceuticals and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 7 1 3.13 Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 0 6 1 0 2.14

Reviva Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1,143.50%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $4.94, suggesting a potential upside of 277.10%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Reviva Pharmaceuticals beats Ironwood Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, inflammatory, and cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate comprises brilaroxazine (RP5063) for the treatment of various neuropsychiatric indications, including schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attentiondeficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease psychosis; in clinical development respiratory indications, such as pulmonary arterial hypertension and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and in preclinical development for the treatment of psoriasis. It is also developing RP1208 for the treatment of depression and obesity. Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries. The company is also developing IW-3300, a GC-C agonist for the treatment of visceral pain conditions, including interstitial cystitis/bladder pain syndrome and endometriosis; Apraglutide, a next-generation, long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2, as a differentiated therapeutic for rare diseases, including short bowel syndrome dependent on parenteral support and acute graft versus host disease; and CNP-104, an immune nanoparticle for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. The company has strategic partnerships with AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca AB, and Astellas Pharma Inc. for the development and commercialization of linaclotide. The company was formerly known as Microbia, Inc. and changed its name to Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in April 2008. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

