Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.39.

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 2.8%

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $114.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.57 and a 12 month high of $121.83. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.63, for a total value of $1,136,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 595,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,692,231.75. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.53, for a total transaction of $3,318,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 114,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,333.04. The trade was a 19.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,500 shares of company stock worth $8,765,395 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

