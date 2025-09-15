Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC Buys 639 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. American Electric Power makes up approximately 2.5% of Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $15,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of AEP stock opened at $109.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.570-6.770 EPS. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AEP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho set a $116.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Electric Power

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

