Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,567,735.71. This represents a 18.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,582,614 shares of company stock valued at $980,712,097 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $136.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

Arista Networks Trading Down 8.9%

ANET stock opened at $139.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $175.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.49. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

