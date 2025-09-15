Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $61.68 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $54.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 18.33%.The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Melius began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.12.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

