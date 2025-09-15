American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH stock opened at $33.83 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $41.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.23. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Homes 4 Rent

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 922.2% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 171.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

