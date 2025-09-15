Paladin Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 15,613 Schwab US Large-Cap ETF $SCHX

Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 238.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 864.5% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $26.11. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.