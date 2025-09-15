Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “in-line” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.41.

Shares of Camden Property Trust stock opened at $109.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Camden Property Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.760-6.860 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.670-1.710 EPS. Analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $859,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,674 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

