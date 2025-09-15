Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC Shares Sold by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders reduced its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,178,000. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total value of $4,334,896.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,031,597.65. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $202.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%.Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

