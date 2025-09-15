iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GK Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 282.3% during the second quarter. GK Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 49,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. LWM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisors Inc. now owns 102,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,460,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 367.4% during the second quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 96,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,696 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY opened at $82.93 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.67 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.59.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.2584 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

