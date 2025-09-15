PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $179.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

