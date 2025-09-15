PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) have received a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.6667.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PepsiCo from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.5%

PepsiCo stock opened at $143.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. PepsiCo has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $179.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.81 and a 200 day moving average of $140.44.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.PepsiCo's revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 103.64%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

