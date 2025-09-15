Webster Bank N. A. Has $932,000 Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 19.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 48,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,848 shares during the period. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at $386,000. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 400,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,375,000 after purchasing an additional 37,544 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

JMST stock opened at $51.06 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average is $50.80. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.