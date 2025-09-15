Boeing’s (BA) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $270.00 price target on the aircraft producer’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BA. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.77.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA stock opened at $216.12 on Monday. Boeing has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.57. The company has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,420. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.94, for a total value of $867,103.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,873 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,637.62. The trade was a 9.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BA. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its holdings in Boeing by 1,712.5% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

