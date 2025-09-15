CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Price Performance
OTCMKTS CIMDF opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.18.
About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad
