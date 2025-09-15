CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad (OTCMKTS:CIMDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the August 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad Price Performance

OTCMKTS CIMDF opened at $1.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82. CIMB Group Holdings Berhad has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.18.

About CIMB Group Holdings Berhad

CIMB Group Holdings Berhad provides various banking products and services in Malaysia and internationally. The Consumer Banking segment offers conventional and Islamic financial products and services, such as residential and non-residential property loans, secured personal loans, motor vehicle financing, credit cards, unsecured personal financing, wealth management, bancassurance, remittance and foreign exchange, deposits, and internet banking services to individual customers.

