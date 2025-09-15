Conrad Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Conrad Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Conrad Industries stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a PE ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 0.47. Conrad Industries has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

