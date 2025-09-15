Conrad Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2025

Conrad Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, a growth of 52.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Conrad Industries Price Performance

Conrad Industries stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a PE ratio of -66.30 and a beta of 0.47. Conrad Industries has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.48 million during the quarter. Conrad Industries had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 5.30%.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Conrad Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conrad Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.