iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP Shares Bought by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Evexia Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 2,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWC Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 8,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $111.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.04 and a fifty-two week high of $111.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

