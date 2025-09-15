Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Sells 12,930 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAFree Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares during the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 900,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,765,000 after acquiring an additional 27,816 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, Code Waechter LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $59.82 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $171.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

