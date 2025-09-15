Atlas Brown Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 3.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,448,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,063,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

VTI opened at $324.31 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $325.20. The company has a market cap of $531.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $313.85 and its 200 day moving average is $292.76.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.