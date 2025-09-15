Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Atwood & Palmer Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 158.2% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 14,838 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,588,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,938,000 after purchasing an additional 506,315 shares during the period. Stone Summit Wealth LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 43,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 10,713 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 624.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 7,170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.30 and a 12-month high of $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.17 and a beta of 0.03.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

