Rise Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Rise Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.2% in the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 14,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,063,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 11.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $600.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $585.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $554.89. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $458.82 and a one year high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

