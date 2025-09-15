Realty Income Corporation $O Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in O. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 9.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 84,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,965 shares during the period. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 148,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 142,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,421,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,589,000 after purchasing an additional 48,024 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $60.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. Realty Income Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.2695 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 313.59%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

