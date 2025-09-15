Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Boosts Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $545.26 on Monday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05. The stock has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

