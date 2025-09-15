Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Sells 23,890 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,971 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 2.4% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $40,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. St. Clair Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,271 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% during the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 4,047 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.5% during the first quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.20, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 37,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,948,576.60. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,414,099.75. This trade represents a 4.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock worth $106,629,618 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Down 1.0%

PANW opened at $196.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.15 and a 52 week high of $210.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.