Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Purchases 101 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $33,000. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Truist Financial set a $220.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on Palo Alto Networks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.68.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.80, for a total transaction of $17,280,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,143,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,199,564.80. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.85, for a total value of $1,009,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 101,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,414,099.75. This represents a 4.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 569,422 shares of company stock valued at $106,629,618. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $196.29 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $188.03 and a 200 day moving average of $185.90. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.15 and a 12 month high of $210.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.30 billion, a PE ratio of 122.30, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 12.30%.The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

